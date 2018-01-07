New charge filed against contractor in Huntsville remodel debacle

The case against a North Alabama building contractor is expanding after one of his jobs in Huntsville came under fire by local and state agencies.

The homeowner says she gave him nearly $200,000 to redo her house, but the project has fallen apart.

Charlie McCall Smith Sr., 64, of Madison, also known as “Mac,” was arrested again on Saturday by Huntsville Police for f theft by deception, a felony.

A Huntsville woman says she paid Smith more than $170,000 to overhaul her home on Riley Road but now, the project has come to a screeching halt.

City officials say he did not have the proper credentials.

A stop work order posted on the front of the house dated November 30 by the city’s inspection department says “unlicensed contractor” on the bottom. Smith was arrested by Huntsville police last month and charged with Home Repair Fraud – 1st Offense, which is a misdemeanor.

“The victim made multiple payments to him for a home renovation project. He failed to complete the work and that's why he was charged,” said Lt. Stacy Bates.

The city building department also cited Smith for performing work without the proper licenses, according to Huntsville Director of Inspections Randy Cunningham.

Another stop work order was placed on the home on January 3 by the Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board which lists Smith’s name and states: “The records of the Board reflect that you are not a state licensed residential home builder, as required by the home builders licensure law.”

“I have a shell of a house. I have a shell of a garage and a mess,” said the homeowner, M Powell. “It's emotional and financial violation of a 77 year old single female.”

When asked about Powell’s project, Mac Smith said it's all a misunderstanding that he's looking to get resolved quickly. He denied the allegations of fraud and improper licensing.

The Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board is working with Huntsville Police, the Madison County District Attorney's Office, and the City Building Department on the case.

Officials urge those using an engineer or general contractor or land surveyor for a project to ask for their credentials and make sure that they come from the appropriate licensing board. If you have problems, contact the respective board and officials can advise you from there about what additional steps to take.

Huntsville police say Smith could face more charges as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48