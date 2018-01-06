Arson arrest made in fire at Huntsville's Helion Lodge

Huntsville police have arrested a man in connection to a fire the Helion Lodge on Jan. 6.

Chad Evers Rodriguez, 39, was arrested Wednesday morning. He is charged with second-degree arson and theft by deception.

During the fire, crews were able to contain the blaze in a small expansion portion of the building where it began before it spread to the historic structure.

The fire was discovered by Renee Burfitt, the Mother Advisor of the White Light Assembly of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls, who was there for an event scheduled that afternoon. The event was canceled.

The current lodge building was built in 1917. It is the oldest Masonic Lodge in the state

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48