BallCorps CEO disputes reports of Madison agreement

Reports surfaced Thursday that the city of Madison and Mayor Paul Finley have reached an agreement to close on a lease for a baseball stadium in the Town Madison development. But according to the owner of the minor league franchise in question, that's not the case.

The Mobile BayBears is now owned by BallCorps LLC. BallCorps CEO Ralph Nelson has been in talks on bringing the franchise to north Alabama. Nelson said he hasn't spoken with any officials from Madison about a lease to be secured for the end of January.

"I'm forbidden by the rules of baseball to comment on anything dealing with the exploration, and I was just as surprised as anybody when I woke up this morning and read those particular reports cause to my knowledge a deal isn't anywhere near what I read in the paper," said Nelson.

Nelson told WAFF 48 News that the last time he had any contact with Finley was Christmas.

