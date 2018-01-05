2 roommates, 6 pets displaced after car runs into Huntsville hou - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

2 roommates, 6 pets displaced after car runs into Huntsville house

A car ran into a house on Broadmeadow Lane in Huntsville on Jan. 5, 2018. (Source: WAFF) A car ran into a house on Broadmeadow Lane in Huntsville on Jan. 5, 2018. (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A car ran into a house in north Huntsville Friday afternoon.

It happened sometime before 3 p.m. on Broadmeadow Lane.

While it isn't clear exactly how the car ended up in the side of the home, people who live nearby say it was a neighbor's car that rolled down their driveway, over the curb and into the rental home.

No one was in the car or the house at the time. No one was injured.

Investigators have deemed the home unlivable, leaving two roommates and six pets displaced.

The American Red Cross is assisting the pair.

