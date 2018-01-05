Comedian Jay Pharoah cuts up with Elizabeth Gentle - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Comedian Jay Pharoah cuts up with Elizabeth Gentle

Jay Pharoah & Elizabeth Gentle (Source: WAFF) Jay Pharoah & Elizabeth Gentle (Source: WAFF)
(WAFF) -

Our interview with Jay Pharoah was just way too long for TV, but we’ve put some of the best moments online for you! Watch the video to see what happens when Jay takes control of the teleprompter and launches into some quick impressions!

Find out more about Jay Pharoah's show at Stand Up Live.
 

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Crews on the scene of fire at Helion Lodge

    Crews on the scene of fire at Helion Lodge

    Saturday, January 6 2018 2:25 PM EST2018-01-06 19:25:36 GMT

    Firefighters were able to contain the blaze in a small expansion portion of the building where it began before it spread to the historic structure. 

    More >>

    Firefighters were able to contain the blaze in a small expansion portion of the building where it began before it spread to the historic structure. 

    More >>

  • Brad: Wintry mix in Sunday night's forecast

    Brad: Wintry mix in Sunday night's forecast

    Friday, January 5 2018 11:27 PM EST2018-01-06 04:27:06 GMT
    (Source: WAFF)(Source: WAFF)

    Another chilly night is ahead with mostly clear skies and overnight lows dipping into the teens. 

    More >>

    Another chilly night is ahead with mostly clear skies and overnight lows dipping into the teens. 

    More >>

  • 2 dead in Geraldine house fire

    2 dead in Geraldine house fire

    Friday, January 5 2018 7:17 PM EST2018-01-06 00:17:50 GMT
    Geraldine fire (Source: WAFF Viewer)Geraldine fire (Source: WAFF Viewer)

    Two people are dead following a house fire Friday morning in DeKalb County. It happened on Government Circle in Geraldine.

    More >>

    Two people are dead following a house fire Friday morning in DeKalb County. It happened on Government Circle in Geraldine.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • SC teacher makes emotional plea on Facebook after former student’s suicide over alleged bullying

    SC teacher makes emotional plea on Facebook after former student’s suicide over alleged bullying

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-01-06 17:52:05 GMT
    Taylor Ibarra (Source: Grand Strand Funeral Home)Taylor Ibarra (Source: Grand Strand Funeral Home)

    A local 14-year-old boy’s former teacher at Aynor Middle School is talking about her one-time pupil more than a week after the teen took his own life following alleged school bullying.

    More >>

    A local 14-year-old boy’s former teacher at Aynor Middle School is talking about her one-time pupil more than a week after the teen took his own life following alleged school bullying.

    More >>

  • 2-year-old dies after dental work

    2-year-old dies after dental work

    Friday, January 5 2018 8:42 PM EST2018-01-06 01:42:12 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 9:04 PM EST2018-01-06 02:04:20 GMT

    The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.

    More >>

    The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.

    More >>

  • Thousands gather for 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade

    Thousands gather for 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade

    Saturday, January 6 2018 1:44 PM EST2018-01-06 18:44:06 GMT
    Fans are not happy about the 0-16 season. (Source WOIO)Fans are not happy about the 0-16 season. (Source WOIO)

    More than 2,000 fans were outside of FirstEnergy Stadium for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.

    More >>

    More than 2,000 fans were outside of FirstEnergy Stadium for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly