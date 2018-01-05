2 dead in Geraldine house fire

Another chilly night is ahead with mostly clear skies and overnight lows dipping into the teens.More >>
Another chilly night is ahead with mostly clear skies and overnight lows dipping into the teens.More >>
Two people are dead from a house fire in Geraldine. Firefighters from Geraldine and Crossville responded to a home located on Government Circle in Geraldine around 4a.m. Friday. The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived. The bodies of a man and woman were found inside the home. Authorities have not released names of the deceased. The State Fire Marshal will open an investigation. Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48More >>
Two people are dead from a house fire in Geraldine. Firefighters from Geraldine and Crossville responded to a home located on Government Circle in Geraldine around 4a.m. Friday. The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived. The bodies of a man and woman were found inside the home. Authorities have not released names of the deceased. The State Fire Marshal will open an investigation. Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48More >>
An intense flu season in Alabama is triggering extra precautions from Madison County hospitals. Huntsville Hospital, Madison Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center are asking anyone with flu-like symptoms to refrain from visiting patients. Madison County, like most of the state, is experiencing significant numbers of influenza cases according to the Alabama Department of Health. [READ MORE: Flu cases soar in north Alabama] The hospitals are also asking those at high risk for develo...More >>
An intense flu season in Alabama is triggering extra precautions from Madison County hospitals. Huntsville Hospital, Madison Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center are asking anyone with flu-like symptoms to refrain from visiting patients. Madison County, like most of the state, is experiencing significant numbers of influenza cases according to the Alabama Department of Health. [READ MORE: Flu cases soar in north Alabama] The hospitals are also asking those at high risk for develo...More >>
untsville police have arrested a fourth suspect in the Santa's Village robbery from Dec. 20.More >>
untsville police have arrested a fourth suspect in the Santa's Village robbery from Dec. 20.More >>
One of the women who accused Roy Moore of sexual misconduct decades ago has filed a lawsuit against him.More >>
One of the women who accused Roy Moore of sexual misconduct decades ago has filed a lawsuit against him.More >>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.More >>
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a girl was killed Thursday while sledding. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a girl was killed Thursday while sledding. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest.More >>
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.More >>
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.More >>
After nearly two weeks and a Facebook post that likely reached millions of people across the country, a red suitcase found in Murrells Inlet on Christmas Day has been reunited with its owner.More >>
After nearly two weeks and a Facebook post that likely reached millions of people across the country, a red suitcase found in Murrells Inlet on Christmas Day has been reunited with its owner.More >>
The missing Round Rock girls found in Colorado will be placed in foster care, the Austin American-Statesman reports.More >>
The missing Round Rock girls found in Colorado will be placed in foster care, the Austin American-Statesman reports.More >>
Major electronics company HP is recalling thousands of laptop batteries due to a major hazard.More >>
Major electronics company HP is recalling thousands of laptop batteries due to a major hazard.More >>
Multiple news outlets across the country are reporting that a major uniform supplier, Parker School Uniforms, has unexpectedly closed its doors. The reason for the sudden closure was not immediately clear.More >>
Multiple news outlets across the country are reporting that a major uniform supplier, Parker School Uniforms, has unexpectedly closed its doors. The reason for the sudden closure was not immediately clear.More >>
Two Franklinton teens were charged after posting a picture on Facebook of a stolen deer they allegedly killed.More >>
Two Franklinton teens were charged after posting a picture on Facebook of a stolen deer they allegedly killed.More >>
Officials have released the identities of a grandmother and two children who died in this morning's house fire on Iroquois Street near North 38th StreetMore >>
Officials have released the identities of a grandmother and two children who died in this morning's house fire on Iroquois Street near North 38th StreetMore >>