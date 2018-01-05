2 dead in Geraldine house fire - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

2 dead in Geraldine house fire

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
Geraldine fire (Source: WAFF Viewer)
GERALDINE, AL (WAFF) -

Two people are dead from a house fire in Geraldine.

Firefighters from Geraldine and Crossville responded to a home located on Government Circle in Geraldine around 4a.m. Friday.

The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived. The bodies of a man and woman were found inside the home.

Authorities have not released names of the deceased.

The State Fire Marshal will open an investigation.

