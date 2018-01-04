South Huntsville Gibson's Bar-B-Q closes

One of Gibson's Bar-B-Q's Huntsville restaurants has closed its doors.

The company posted signs outside its Whitesburg Drive location to let customers know it is shut down. The reason behind the closure isn't yet know.



The South Parkway location will remain open.

Part of the announcement on social media states, "We are sorry for the inconvenience, but Paula & I think it is best for the future of Gibson's to concentrate on our South Parkway location, which has been serving Huntsville since 1956. We plan on serving Huntsville long into the future and are very thankful for the loyalty of our Whitesburg Dr customers and hope they will join us at our South Parkway location, where you will get the same great food and see some familiar faces."

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48