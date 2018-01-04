Cook Out opens Huntsville restaurant - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Cook Out opens Huntsville restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Fast food fans in Huntsville have a new option.

Cook Out opened its fourth Alabama store Thursday at 2220 Sparkman Dr.

The chain has stores in 10 states across the southeast.

The restaurant prides its self on more than 40 milkshake flavors.

