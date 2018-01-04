Arab hopes for downtown renewal, cleanliness in 2018

The city of Arab is looking for some positive changes in the coming new year. For the city of Arab, officials are hoping 2018 will be a year of renewal and cleanup.

When Mayor Bob Joslin took office several years ago, he wanted to raise the sales tax a penny for new roads. Of the nearly 110 miles of roads, Joslin says just over 100 are now paved and the final miles are expected to be completed this spring.

The downtown is also under construction with new sidewalks. The mayor expects that project to be completed in a few months.

After that there are plans to use the road money to revamp other sidewalks all across town.

But cleanliness is a top priority for 2018. Joslin said they're working to hire a litter control officer and use city inmates to clean up streets all across town.

"We just want to improve the looks of our city and get people to clean up. Let's not litter anymore. Let's clean up the town because it makes your town attractive. That's how you get people to come live in your town or build a business here or even want to come here," said Joslin.

Joslin said they hope to get their litter control officer in place by Feb. 1.

