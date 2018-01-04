Roy Moore requests change of venue in accuser defamation suit

One of the women who accused Roy Moore of sexual misconduct decades ago filed a lawsuit against him last month and now he wants a change of venue.

Attorneys for Leigh Corfman filed that lawsuit in Montgomery County in early January, but on Friday Moore petitioned the court to have the case moved to Etowah County.

Moore is arguing that Montgomery has little connection to the case, while Etowah has a strong connection to it.

Corfman alleges Moore sexually abused her in 1979 when she was 14 years old and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. She says after coming forward during Moore's 2016 Senate campaign, Moore has denied this and "defamed" her.

The lawsuit alleges:

Since November 2017, Defendants Roy Moore and his campaign committee, Judge Roy Moore for US Senate (the “Moore Campaign Committee”), have defamed Ms. Corfman, repeatedly and in all forms of media, calling her a liar and questioning her motivation for publicly disclosing that Mr. Moore sexually abused her in 1979 when she was a 14-year-old high school freshman and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. Nor have these defamatory statements stopped with the Senate election on December 12, 2017. On December 27, 2017, Mr. Moore filed a lawsuit in this Court in which he characterized Ms. Corfman’s account of the sexual abuse as “false and malicious.” As before the election, the Moore Campaign Committee supported and echoed Mr. Moore’s attacks. Mr. Moore and the Moore Campaign Committee will likely continue to defame Ms. Corfman if they are not stopped by this Court.

Corfman's account was one of the initial ones first reported by The Washington Post during the campaign. Similar misconduct tales from multiple other women soon followed.

Corfman is asking Moore to retract his statements about her, publicly apologize and pay the "costs and expenses of this action."



The Moore campaign says "we look forward to transparently discussing these matters in a court of law."

