Madison County hospitals issue flu alert to protect patients

An intense flu season in Alabama is triggering extra precautions from Madison County hospitals.



Huntsville Hospital, Madison Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center are asking anyone with flu-like symptoms to refrain from visiting patients.



Madison County, like most of the state, is experiencing significant numbers of influenza cases according to the Alabama Department of Health.



The hospitals are also asking those at high risk for developing the flu refrain from going to the hospital to receive medical care. Those at-risk groups include:

pregnant woman, those with chronic medical conditions, people over 65 and children under 12.



A mask can be provided to anyone hospital visitors upon request to help decrease the chances of spreading the flu.

