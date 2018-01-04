Delays expected at Elkmont High School due to buses being down

Multiple buses are down right now according to the Elkmont High School Facebook page due to ice.

Officials say they are trying to de-ice brake lines and get jumpstarts done.

Delays should be expected.

On Wednesday night, the Elkmont High School had a major water leak in their football field ticket booth.

It was coated the road with ice from the ticket booth to the 3 way stop sign.

