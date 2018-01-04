Delays expected at Elkmont High School due to buses being down - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Delays expected at Elkmont High School due to buses being down

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ELKMONT, AL (WAFF) -

Multiple buses are down right now according to the Elkmont High School Facebook page due to ice. 

Officials say they are trying to de-ice brake lines and get jumpstarts done. 

Delays should be expected. 

On Wednesday night, the Elkmont High School had a major water leak in their football field ticket booth.

It was coated the road with ice from the ticket booth to the 3 way stop sign. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly