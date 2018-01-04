Crime Stoppers: South Huntsville Walmart shoplifter

Huntsville police say this man stole merchandise from Walmart on South Parkway in November 2017. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

The Huntsville Police Department is asking the public's help solving a crime that happened the third week of November.

Police say a man wearing jeans and a dark jacket went into Walmart on South Parkway and loaded up on merchandise. Once he had the shopping cart loaded, the unidentified man left the store without paying for anything. He loaded the stolen merchandise into a red sport utility vehicle and took off.

If you recognize the man, contact Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-Crime. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible to collect a $1,000 reward.

