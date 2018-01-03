Family finds racist message outside south Huntsville home

A south Huntsville woman's friend helped her remove a racist message etched in the pavement outside her home. (Source: Christy Thai)

A family found this racist message etched in the pavement outside their south Huntsville home. (Source: Christy Thai)

Imagine getting home and finding a message full of hatred left just for you. That happened when someone wrote what one family calls a racist remark steps away from their front door.

"It just really feels hurtful that somebody would come and do that,” Christy Thai said.

The city paved a new sidewalk to connect a new addition of a south Huntsville neighborhood at Branscomb Road to Green Park Way Circle. Thai found a message left behind that reads, "Welcome to the rice fields. Ma name Jeff."

Thai calls the message racist and intolerable.

"You know, calling it out as it is letting people know that this stuff really is happening and also that we don't want to be silent about these things," said Thai.

Thai sent a blast out on Facebook denouncing the message, saying that hatred won’t be tolerated. That’s when an old friend stepped in to help erase the message and etch in a new one.

"He left a nice little heart there really just to symbolize that love is stronger than hate and community is stronger," Thai said.

Thai has filed a report with the Huntsville Police Department so that they have a record if more things happen in the future.

