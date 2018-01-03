Family finds racist message outside south Huntsville home

Wind chill advisory overnight.More >>
A 16-year-old is facing charges for the robbery of a Boaz convenience store.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence held a reenactment ceremony for the swearing-in of Doug Jones to the U.S. Senate just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Roe Erister “Rick” Hall died Tuesday morning. He was best known as the “Father of Muscle Shoals Music.”More >>
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
Country music legend Mickey Gilley was injured in a two-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on U.S. 59 in Corrigan Wednesday morning.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.More >>
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.More >>
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.More >>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.More >>
Love conquers all, even winter.More >>
