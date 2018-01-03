Huntsville kart racing business closes permanently - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville kart racing business closes permanently

Veloce indoor kart racing (Source: Veloce Huntsville/Facebook) Veloce indoor kart racing (Source: Veloce Huntsville/Facebook)
Lock on Veloce doors (Source: WAFF) Lock on Veloce doors (Source: WAFF)
(WAFF) -

An indoor kart racing center in Huntsville has locked its doors less than two years after it opened.

Veloce Indoor Speedway opened in 2016 across from the new MidCity Huntsville development on University Drive.

The doors to the business are currently chained shut. There is no notice posted on the door or on the company's Facebook page.

Calls to the business have gone unanswered. WAFF reached out to other Veloce locations in Milwaukee and Knoxville. The management in Milwaukee informed us there is no formal corporate structure for Veloce and they had no knowledge of the happenings in Huntsville.

NBC affiliate WBIR in Knoxville confirms the Veloce location in Tennessee appears to be closed as well.

WAFF 48 is waiting for a response from the Huntsville Veloce management.

The company put a notice on Facebook Friday saying they closed permenently on Dec. 31. It reads, in part, "Unfortunately due to current economic conditions we were unable to continue business operations in the Huntsville market. We regret our closing and would have liked to continue serving the fine people and businesses in the Huntsville community."

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Crews on the scene of fire at Helion Lodge

    Crews on the scene of fire at Helion Lodge

    Saturday, January 6 2018 2:25 PM EST2018-01-06 19:25:36 GMT

    Firefighters were able to contain the blaze in a small expansion portion of the building where it began before it spread to the historic structure. 

    More >>

    Firefighters were able to contain the blaze in a small expansion portion of the building where it began before it spread to the historic structure. 

    More >>

  • Brad: Wintry mix in Sunday night's forecast

    Brad: Wintry mix in Sunday night's forecast

    Friday, January 5 2018 11:27 PM EST2018-01-06 04:27:06 GMT
    (Source: WAFF)(Source: WAFF)

    Another chilly night is ahead with mostly clear skies and overnight lows dipping into the teens. 

    More >>

    Another chilly night is ahead with mostly clear skies and overnight lows dipping into the teens. 

    More >>

  • 2 dead in Geraldine house fire

    2 dead in Geraldine house fire

    Friday, January 5 2018 7:17 PM EST2018-01-06 00:17:50 GMT
    Geraldine fire (Source: WAFF Viewer)Geraldine fire (Source: WAFF Viewer)

    Two people are dead following a house fire Friday morning in DeKalb County. It happened on Government Circle in Geraldine.

    More >>

    Two people are dead following a house fire Friday morning in DeKalb County. It happened on Government Circle in Geraldine.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • SC teacher makes emotional plea on Facebook after former student’s suicide over alleged bullying

    SC teacher makes emotional plea on Facebook after former student’s suicide over alleged bullying

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-01-06 17:52:05 GMT
    Taylor Ibarra (Source: Grand Strand Funeral Home)Taylor Ibarra (Source: Grand Strand Funeral Home)

    A local 14-year-old boy’s former teacher at Aynor Middle School is talking about her one-time pupil more than a week after the teen took his own life following alleged school bullying.

    More >>

    A local 14-year-old boy’s former teacher at Aynor Middle School is talking about her one-time pupil more than a week after the teen took his own life following alleged school bullying.

    More >>

  • 2-year-old dies after dental work

    2-year-old dies after dental work

    Friday, January 5 2018 8:42 PM EST2018-01-06 01:42:12 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 9:04 PM EST2018-01-06 02:04:20 GMT

    The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.

    More >>

    The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.

    More >>

  • Thousands gather for 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade

    Thousands gather for 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade

    Saturday, January 6 2018 1:44 PM EST2018-01-06 18:44:06 GMT
    Fans are not happy about the 0-16 season. (Source WOIO)Fans are not happy about the 0-16 season. (Source WOIO)

    More than 2,000 fans were outside of FirstEnergy Stadium for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.

    More >>

    More than 2,000 fans were outside of FirstEnergy Stadium for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly