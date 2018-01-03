Doors chained shut at Huntsville kart racing business

An indoor kart racing center in Huntsville has locked its doors less than two years after it opened.



Veloce Indoor Speedway opened in 2016 across from the new MidCity Huntsville development on University Drive.



The doors to the business are currently chained shut. There is no notice posted on the door or on the company's Facebook page.



Calls to the business have gone unanswered. WAFF reached out to other Veloce locations in Milwaukee and Knoxville. The management in Milwaukee informed us there is no formal corporate structure for Veloce and they had no knowledge of the happenings in Huntsville.



NBC affiliate WBIR in Knoxville confirms the Veloce location in Tennessee appears to be closed as well.



WAFF 48 is waiting for a response from the Huntsville Veloce management.





Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48