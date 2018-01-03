Doug Jones sworn in to US Senate

Vice President Mike Pence held a reenactment ceremony for the swearing-in of Doug Jones to the U.S. Senate just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Senate designate Tina Smith of Minnesota, who is filling the seat of Al Franken, was also be sworn in.

The official swearing-in ceremony was a private event.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also attended the private event as well as the reenactment ceremony.

