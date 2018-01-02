Teen faces arrest in 2015 unintentional shooting death of friend in Marshall County

A Louisiana teen is now facing arrest in the unintentional shooting death of his friend in Marshall County nearly three years ago.

19-year-old Peyton Allen Tranum was initially charged as a juvenile but was later indicted as an adult on criminally negligent homicide charges.

Tranum was expected to be in court Tuesday morning for an arraignment on the charges. He didn't show up so the judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Tranum is charged for his role in the 2015 death of 15-year-old Jason Richards, whose body was ultimately found dumped in the Langston community. Richards was initially believed to be missing as he was last seen at the Zaxby's in Guntersville.

Investigators later learned Richards was never missing. The investigation revealed the three were all at a home on Miller Street where the accidental shooting took place. Police said instead of calling 911, the two teens panicked and took the body to Lois Lane where they dumped Richard's remains.

20-year-old Ryan Anthony Fitch is a codefendant who police believe fired the fatal shot with a 25-caliber pistol. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in November to one year in the work release program.

When Tranum is picked up he will be brought to the Marshall County Jail. As of now, no court date has been set.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48