Marshall County officials hope 2 destroyed bridges will be rebuilt in 2018

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Some residents in Marshall County wanting a couple bridges replaced may be getting their New Year's Day wish.

The two bridges have been closed since Christmas 2015 when they were washed out by flooding.

Last year, county leaders said they had no idea when the bridges would be replaced but County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson says he's optimistic 2018 will be the year.

The bridge on Feemster Gap and Aldridge Gap roads in Marshall County have now been closed for just over two years now. Serious flooding on Christmas Day 2015 left damage all across the county to infrastructure. All has now been repaired except for the two bridges and residents are continuing to make long detours.

County leaders decided to move the roads and the bridges from their current location to keep the problem from happening again.

Since that time, the county has been working to acquire nearby property and obtained federal funds so the projects can get started.

"We're getting FEMA money. When you get FEMA money you have to go through all the historical assessments. Make sure that's not any Indian artifacts, burial sites, and all that. That's what's slowing us down on those two projects now," said Hutcheson.

Hutcheson says they're hopeful that the bridges will be put out for bid sometime this summer.

