Marshall County officials hope 2 destroyed bridges will be rebuilt in 2018

A 16-year-old is facing charges for the robbery of a Boaz convenience store. Investigators say Rickey Ethan Powell confessed to robbing the Minit Man convenience store off US 431 on December 29. Powell is charged with robbery and theft of property. Surveillance photos captured the suspect holding the clerk at gunpoint. Boaz Police Department Thousands of people shared the original post from the Boaz Police Department. Investigators say the widely shared post helped generate ...More >>
Vice President Mike Pence held a reenactment ceremony for the swearing-in of Doug Jones to the U.S. Senate on Wednesday just before 11:30 a.m.More >>
The arctic air continues across the Tennessee Valley this morning, with temperatures below freezing across the Tennessee Valley.More >>
Roe Erister “Rick” Hall died Tuesday morning. He was best known as the “Father of Muscle Shoals Music.”More >>
Auburn running back, and former Madison Academy standout, Kerryon Johnson will not return for his senior season. Johnson announced Tuesday afternoon on Twitter that he plans on entering the upcoming NFL Draft. New Year...New Blessings pic.twitter.com/aXHdxDXF0n — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) January 2, 2018 Johnson racked up nearly 2,500 yards in his three years with the Tigers. His performance on the field helped Auburn to major wins against Georgia and Alabama in the 201...More >>
A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.More >>
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.More >>
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.More >>
Customers of Capital One bank might think they are seeing double, or in some cases triple, as the same transaction is being subtracted from their accounts multiple times.More >>
Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.More >>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday according to Texas Alerts, Central Texas News Now is awaiting more details.More >>
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
Don't butter that biscuit until you check the package!More >>
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.More >>
