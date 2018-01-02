Athens police searching for shooting suspect - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Athens police searching for shooting suspect

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Patrick Johnson (Source: Athens Police Department) Patrick Johnson (Source: Athens Police Department)
ATHENS, AL (WAFF) -

A manhunt is underway in a shooting investigation. Athens police are searching for 23-year-old Patrick L. Johnson on a charge of first-degree assault.

The shooting reportedly occurred Saturday morning at Willowbrook Apartments on Henry Drive. Police say they received a call shortly before 6 a.m. about a vehicle hitting a utility pole on Jefferson Street near Market Street. Officers say the driver told them he had been shot at the apartments and was driving to the emergency room when he hit the utility pole.

The 54-year-old victim was treated by Athens Limestone Ambulance Service and then flown to Huntsville Hospital.

An arrest warrant was obtained against Johnson.

Johnson is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds. Anyone who knows his location is asked to call the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Boaz police arrest teen for convenience store armed robbery

    Boaz police arrest teen for convenience store armed robbery

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 2:09 PM EST2018-01-03 19:09:10 GMT
    (Source: Boaz Police Department)(Source: Boaz Police Department)

    A 16-year-old is facing charges for the robbery of a Boaz convenience store. Investigators say Rickey Ethan Powell confessed to robbing the Minit Man convenience store off US 431 on December 29. Powell is charged with robbery and theft of property. Surveillance photos captured the suspect holding the clerk at gunpoint. Boaz Police Department Thousands of people shared the original post from the Boaz Police Department. Investigators say the widely shared post helped generate ...

    More >>

    A 16-year-old is facing charges for the robbery of a Boaz convenience store. Investigators say Rickey Ethan Powell confessed to robbing the Minit Man convenience store off US 431 on December 29. Powell is charged with robbery and theft of property. Surveillance photos captured the suspect holding the clerk at gunpoint. Boaz Police Department Thousands of people shared the original post from the Boaz Police Department. Investigators say the widely shared post helped generate ...

    More >>

  • Doug Jones sworn-in to US Senate

    Doug Jones sworn-in to US Senate

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:21 PM EST2018-01-03 18:21:53 GMT

    Vice President Mike Pence held a reenactment ceremony for the swearing-in of Doug Jones to the U.S. Senate on Wednesday just before 11:30 a.m.

    More >>

    Vice President Mike Pence held a reenactment ceremony for the swearing-in of Doug Jones to the U.S. Senate on Wednesday just before 11:30 a.m.

    More >>

  • Brandon: Clouds and a few flurries for Wednesday morning

    Brandon: Clouds and a few flurries for Wednesday morning

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 6:56 AM EST2018-01-03 11:56:07 GMT

    The arctic air continues across the Tennessee Valley this morning, with temperatures below freezing across the Tennessee Valley.

    More >>

    The arctic air continues across the Tennessee Valley this morning, with temperatures below freezing across the Tennessee Valley.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly