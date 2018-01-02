Athens police searching for shooting suspect

A manhunt is underway in a shooting investigation. Athens police are searching for 23-year-old Patrick L. Johnson on a charge of first-degree assault.

The shooting reportedly occurred Saturday morning at Willowbrook Apartments on Henry Drive. Police say they received a call shortly before 6 a.m. about a vehicle hitting a utility pole on Jefferson Street near Market Street. Officers say the driver told them he had been shot at the apartments and was driving to the emergency room when he hit the utility pole.

The 54-year-old victim was treated by Athens Limestone Ambulance Service and then flown to Huntsville Hospital.

An arrest warrant was obtained against Johnson.

Johnson is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds. Anyone who knows his location is asked to call the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

