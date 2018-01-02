Athens apartment shooting suspect caught in TN

The manhunt in a shooting investigation is over.

Athens police announced the arrest of Patrick Lawon Johnson. Johnson was wanted in a shooting at Willowbrook Apartments on Dec. 30.

Police say Johnson shot the victim at the Henry Drive apartments sometime before 6 a.m. that morning. Investigators say the victim was gravely injured and tried to drive himself to the emergency room but crashed into a utility pole on the way.

The victim was treated by Athens Limestone Ambulance Service then flown to Huntsville Hospital.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant against Johnson.

He was captured in Tennessee but waived extradition. He was transported back to Alabama on Tuesday and booked on one count of first-degree assault then placed in the Limestone County Jail.

