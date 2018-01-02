SCHOOL DELAYS: Cold weather pushing back start times

Auburn running back, and former Madison Academy standout, Kerryon Johnson will not return for his senior season. Johnson announced Tuesday afternoon on Twitter that he plans on entering the upcoming NFL Draft. New Year...New Blessings pic.twitter.com/aXHdxDXF0n — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) January 2, 2018 Johnson racked up nearly 2,500 yards in his three years with the Tigers. His performance on the field helped Auburn to major wins against Georgia and Alabama in the 201...