SCHOOL DELAYS: Cold weather pushing back start times - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

SCHOOL DELAYS: Cold weather pushing back start times

Multiple school systems will delay start times due to the extreme cold.

ALBERTVILLE CITY SCHOOLS

  • Will school start times by two hours for the remainder of the week.

BOAZ CITY SCHOOLS

  • 2-hour delay Thursday-Friday. 12-month employees report at regular time.

GUNTERSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS

  • 2-hour delay Wednesday-Friday

HUNTSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS

  • Huntsville City Schools, which resumes classes on Wednesday, January 3, will delay classes by two hours for the week.
    • All elementary, middle, P-8 and junior high classes will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday-Friday. Students can be dropped off at 9 a.m.
    • All high school classes will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday-Friday. Students can be dropped off at 9:30 a.m.
    • Buses will also run on a two-hour delay for the week.
    • Teachers and staff should report to work when student drop-offs begin.

JACKSON COUNTY SCHOOLS

  • 2-hour delay Thursday-Friday

LIMESTONE COUNTY SCHOOLS

  • 2-hour delay Thursday

LINCOLN ACADEMY

  • 2-hour delay Wednesday-Friday

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN SCHOOLS

  • Lincoln County Schools will now resume classes on Monday, January 8 due to cold and widespread illnesses.

MADISON CITY SCHOOLS

  • 2-hour delay Thursday

MADISON COUNTY SCHOOLS

  • 2-hour delay Thursday-Friday

VALLEY FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

  • Doors open at 9 a.m. Wednesday-Friday

