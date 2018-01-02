'Father of Muscle Shoals Music' dead at 85 - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

'Father of Muscle Shoals Music' dead at 85

By Amanda Jarrett, Producer
By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
Roe Erister “Rick” Hall died Tuesday morning. He was best known as the “Father of Muscle Shoals Music.”

Hall owned FAME studios in Muscle Shoals and is credited as the founder of the modern-day Muscle Shoals Sound. The documentary “Muscle Shoals” focused on Hall’s life and music accomplishments.

Hall licensed Percy Sledge’s “When a Man Loves a Woman. He also worked with Aretha Franklin, Etta James, and Wilson Picket, The Osmonds, Paul Anka, Tom Jones, Liza Minelli, and the Gatlin Brothers.

Hall’s awards include a Grammy for Producer of the Year, Billboard’s Producer of the Year for the World, a Grammy Trustee Award, and induction into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.

Fame studios reports funeral services will be Friday at Highland Park Baptist Church. Visitation is at noon. Services at 2 p.m.

