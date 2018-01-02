Hota Kotb named co-anchor of the NBC's Today Show

NBC News President Andy Lack has made it official.

Read the full announcement: pic.twitter.com/YZGptYUpwD — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 2, 2018

Hota Kotb will be the permanent co-anchor of the Today show, starting Tuesday morning.

She's been filling in for the past few weeks since Matt Lauer was suddenly fired in November.

Congratulations @hodakotb Just officially named new co-host of @TODAYshow along side @SavannahGuthrie What a great team to wake up to! — Lester Holt (@LesterHoltNBC) January 2, 2018

Kotb and Savannah Gutherie will be side by side every morning starting today.

Congrats @hodakotb on your well deserved promotion! We love you! #SavannahHodaTODAY — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) January 2, 2018

