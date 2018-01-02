Hota Kotb named co-anchor of the NBC's Today Show - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Hota Kotb named co-anchor of the NBC's Today Show

NBC News President Andy Lack has made it official.

Hota Kotb will be the permanent co-anchor of the Today show, starting Tuesday morning.

She's been filling in for the past few weeks since Matt Lauer was suddenly fired in November.

Kotb and Savannah Gutherie will be side by side every morning starting today.

