Florence man indicted for unlawful imprisonment

A Florence man has been indicted after authorities said he held his live-in girlfriend prisoner for four days.

Reports indicate Edward Bernard Armstead, 50, 221 N. Cherokee St., has been indicted on charges of domestic violence strangulation/suffocation, domestic violence interfering with an emergency call, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and domestic violence third-degree.

Police said the victim said Armstead kept her in the residence and physically abused her from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14.

Police detective Alex Guynn the investigation revealed that Armstead had apparently thought his girlfriend was cheating on him.

