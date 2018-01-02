Firefighters battle ice and flames on Monte Sano

The Huntsville Fire Department is investigating a house fire in the southwest corner of the intersection of Panorama Drive and Monte Sano Boulevard just after 1 o'clock Tuesday morning.

Huntsville police say there was only one home involved and it happened just south of Monte Sano Elementary.

The fire was contained immediately to the chimney and attic.

Investigators say at least 70 - 80 percent of the home is salvageable.

The husband, wife and child and their cat were all at home at the time of the fire but made it out safely with no injuries.

Crews did manage to put out the hotspots.

The only injury was a Huntsville fireman that slipped on some ice, but he will be fine.

