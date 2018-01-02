TVA asks for voluntary power rations

With the heaters running around the clock, the extreme cold is putting a strain on power suppliers and TVA is asking residents to conserve when they can.

Late Monday night, Huntsville Utilities posted a message to their Facebook, saying in part that they want you to think about what you're doing during peak hours.That's 5 a.m. - 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Huntsville Utilities says it would help avoid blackouts if you could shut off any lights you're not using, avoid doing laundry or using other electronics that aren't necessary during those times.

