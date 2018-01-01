2 dead in 3-vehicle wreck in Gurley

Two people were killed in a wreck at U.S. 72 and Gurley Pike on Jan. 1, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Gurley police and Alabama state Troopers confirm a three-vehicle wreck left two people dead Monday night.

The wreck was at U.S. 72 and Gurley Pike.

Both of the deceased individuals were in the same vehicle. One was still inside while the other was ejected.

Another person was injured but is expected to be fine.

