Huntsville church takes in people from Salvation Army shelter

Grateful Life Community Church officials say they have been taking in people who had to leave the Salvation Army in the cold. (Source: Larry Jess)

Some people say they were kicked out of the Salvation Army shelter early Wednesday morning and sent out into dangerously cold temperatures.

"It's like they don't care about the people they are taking care of,” Brian McGee said.

McGee and several others told WAFF 48 News they were staying at the Salvation Army warming shelter off Governors Drive when they were asked to step outside just before breakfast until the meals were ready. Once they were and everyone was fed, they were sent back into the freezing cold.

Keith Tate, one of the shelter directors, said it's just part of their normal protocol and that the residents know that. He does admit one of their staff members was out sick, which left the facility doors locked and people with no warm place to go. Regardless, he stresses they would never leave anyone out in the cold.

According to Larry Jess with Grateful Life Community Church, he found several people that were staying at the Salvation Army out shaking, nearly frostbitten.

"They were very underdressed for the weather. One has the flu. He's here now with a mask on and we have flu meds in him. He seems to be doing better, but they were slightly dehydrated and very cold,” Jess said.

Jess and several others from Grateful Life drove out in their vans looking for people out in the streets to bring back to their already packed shelter.

McGee calls them his saving grace.

"I can't take this cold. I thank God that these people are here, helping us. We don't deserve the help, but we get the help. These people are very, very kind," he said.

All programs at Grateful Life Community Church are run solely on fundraisers and donations. If you’d like to help out, just head to their website here.

