Boaz man seriously injured in New Years Eve house fire

A Boaz man is fighting for his life following a New Year's Eve house fire.

Boaz fire officials say when they arrived the victim was on the porch with very serious burns.

The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday at a home on Maple Avenue. Fire investigators say the home was burning when they got to the scene and they quickly worked to get it extinguished.

Investigators say weather kept a helicopter from airlifting the victim so he was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham by ground.

Fire officials say the injuries are severe because the victim had to travel from the upstairs to the downstairs to escape.

"Had actually woke up and had to go through the fire to get to the only exit there was in his apartment building. He suffered significant burns to almost his entire body," one official said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

