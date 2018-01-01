Woman, dog escape house fire in south Huntsville

A house fire broke out at Lily Flagg Road and Weatherly Road on Jan. 1, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a house fire at Lily Flagg Road and Weatherly Road.

Heavy smoke and flames engulfed the home Monday afternoon. After a few hours, officials said they had it 99 percent continaed and only a few hot spots remained.

The roof collapsed in the fire.

Fire officials said there was a woman inside but she made it out safely. There was a also a dog inside that was rescued.

The cause is under investigation.

