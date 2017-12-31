Man shot on New Year's Eve in Huntsville

A man is suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot in Huntsville on New Year's Eve.



Police responded to Myrtlewood Drive near University around 9:00p.m. Sunday night.



The gunshot victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital.



The person responsible for the shooting is not in custody.



Investigators have not yet released details regarding what led to the shooting.

