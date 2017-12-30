Sugar Bowl 2017: Alabama vs. Clemson Part III

The 2018 Sugar Bowl may only be one of the first round matchup of National College Football Playoffs, but it features two teams that squared off in the last two championship games.

Alabama and Clemson have split the series to date, having each won a thriller.

Coach Dabo Swinney’s Tigers may not have Heisman winner Deshaun Watson under center this time, but the team is once again stacked with NFL-caliber talent and playing its best ball at the right time.

For coach Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, the scenario is familiar. Bama enters the postseason an inconsistent, but undeniably talented offense led by second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts, and one of the top-rated defenses in the country.

And again like last year, Alabama is dealing with changes to its coaching staff as the team takes on red-hot Clemson. Defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt was named the new head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers in November, though he'll remain with the team through the playoffs.

The Tide find themselves in the unusual position of having something to prove. For the Tigers, it’s an opportunity to win back-to-back national championships, but for the Tide it’s a chance to avenge a loss and prove they belong in the bracket, despite failing to win the SEC.

As for what to expect at the Superdome on Monday night—well, that’s anybody’s guess. Historically speaking, the third installment of anything more often than not disappoints.

That being said, Alabama and Clemson having made a living in recent seasons rising above just about everyone else in college football, giving us no reason to think they won’t do it again on New Year’s Day.

