Alabama routs Clemson in Sugar Bowl; faces Georgia next

Alabama dominated top-ranked Clemson to advance to the College Football Championship.



Georgia, who defeated Oklahoma in double overtime during the Rose Bowl, will be the Tide's opponent.



The Crimson Tide imposed its will during the Sugar Bowl matchup against ACC foe Clemson.



Alabama took an early 10-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The dominate defensive performance limited Clemson to just two field goals.



The Crimson Tide minimized penalties and won the crucial turnover battle in the 24-6 Sugar Bowl win.



Alabama and Clemson had split the series to date, having each won a thriller.

Coach Dabo Swinney’s Tigers may not have Heisman winner Deshaun Watson under center this time, but the team is stacked with NFL-caliber talent.

For coach Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, the scenario is familiar. Bama enters the postseason an inconsistent, but undeniably talented offense led by second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts, and one of the top-rated defenses in the country.



And again like last year, Alabama is dealing with changes to its coaching staff as the team takes on red-hot Clemson. Defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt was named the new head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers in November, though he'll remain with the team through the playoffs.



The National Championship game will be played in Atlanta on Monday, January 8 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game begins at 7:00p.m. CT.

