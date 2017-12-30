Athens man killed in early morning crash

An Athens man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Huntsville Browns Ferry Rd., two miles west of Athens.

Robert O’Neal Jones was killed when the 2006 Ford Expedition he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Jones, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Northing further as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

