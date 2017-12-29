Huntsville home shot up while family was on vacation

The Perkins family left their home Christmas weekend for vacation, only to return the next Wednesday to find their home was shot up while they were away.



After 10 years in the neighborhood, now they’re looking over their shoulder and afraid to close go to sleep at night.



Gunfire pierced through the walls and furniture. According to neighbors, they heard gun shots around 4am Wednesday just one hour before they got back home.



"I just thank God that we weren't here because it could've been one of us sitting on the couch, sitting on the recliner, or walking in the kitchen...and that could've been one of us...dead,” the family tells WAFF 48.



They say they don’t know who would target their home or why. "We stay to our self. We don't bother anybody, and no one really bothers us."



Investigators aren't working any leads right now, according to the Perkins family.



Neighbors say while they heard the gunshots, when they looked outside they didn't see anyone or hear any cars speeding off.



If you know anything that can help police in their investigation you are asked to call the Huntsville Police Department.

