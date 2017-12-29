Huntsville home shot up while family was on vacation

We have another cold morning across the Tennessee Valley today. Temperatures are back into the teens and 20s with wind chills into the teens.More >>
We have another cold morning across the Tennessee Valley today. Temperatures are back into the teens and 20s with wind chills into the teens.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating a Wednesday night robbery at Santa's Village near the downtown area.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating a Wednesday night robbery at Santa's Village near the downtown area.More >>
Huntsville emergency personnel rescued a driver who went off a creek bed at Mastin Lake Road and Adair Street Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Huntsville emergency personnel rescued a driver who went off a creek bed at Mastin Lake Road and Adair Street Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating a house fire that proved fatal for a Moores Mill man on Christmas Day.More >>
The State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating a house fire that proved fatal for a Moores Mill man on Christmas Day.More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas.More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas.More >>
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.More >>
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.More >>
A Florida man is accused of rigging the front door of a home in an attempt to electrocute his estranged pregnant wife.More >>
A Florida man is accused of rigging the front door of a home in an attempt to electrocute his estranged pregnant wife.More >>
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.More >>
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.More >>
New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.More >>
New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.More >>
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.More >>
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.More >>