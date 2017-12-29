MAP: Tennessee Valley warming shelters

WAFF 48 will update this map as heating centers open up. Several county EMAs do not have final lists for available locations.



Please note that dates and times may vary depending on the weather and the location's availability. Addresses and phone numbers are included in the map below.



[TROUBLE VIEWING THE MAP? CLICK OR TAP HERE]



LAUDERDALE COUNTY

Room In The Inn (Shoals) rotates locations based on availability. You can find out more information by checking the group's web sites and calling the number below.

Room In The Inn Shoals - Facebook

Room In The Inn Shoals - Website

(256) 284-7329

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Intake Center at 2202 Chisholm Road, Florence is normally open from 4-6pm for registration



MADISON COUNTY

MARSHALL COUNTY

Room In The Inn (Marshall County) rotates locations based on availability. You can find out more information by checking the group's social page and calling the number below.

Room in the Inn Marshall County - Facebook

(256) 677-9231



Do you run or know of another organization hosting a warming center? Have the organizer email information to us at AllWAFFNews@waff.com.

