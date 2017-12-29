MAP: Tennessee Valley warming shelters - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

MAP: Tennessee Valley warming shelters

(WAFF) -

WAFF 48 will update this map as heating centers open up. Several county EMAs do not have final lists for available locations.

Please note that dates and times may vary depending on the weather and the location's availability. Addresses and phone numbers are included in the map below.


[TROUBLE VIEWING THE MAP? CLICK OR TAP HERE]

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

  • Room In The Inn (Shoals) rotates locations based on availability. You can find out more information by checking the group's web sites and calling the number below.
    Room In The Inn Shoals - Facebook
    Room In The Inn Shoals - Website
    (256) 284-7329 
    ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Intake Center at 2202 Chisholm Road, Florence is normally open from 4-6pm for registration


MADISON COUNTY

MARSHALL COUNTY

  • Room In The Inn (Marshall County) rotates locations based on availability. You can find out more information by checking the group's social page and calling the number below.
    Room in the Inn Marshall County - Facebook
    (256) 677-9231


Do you run or know of another organization hosting a warming center? Have the organizer email information to us at AllWAFFNews@waff.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly