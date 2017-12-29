EMA officials preparing for cold weather ahead

Officials in Marshall County are bracing for the cold temperatures that will be arriving this weekend.
Local Emergency Management Agency officials say they are preparing for the bitter cold temperatures coming up ahead, but what they're especially concerned about is the wind chill.
Warming centers across the county are preparing to open for anyone wanting to get out of the cold.
[MAP: Tennessee Valley warming shelters]
The Guntersville Senior Center and Episcopal Church are just two of many locations across the county that serve as warming centers.
George Harwell with the Marshall County EMA says they have approximately 20 warming centers in Marshall County. There is also a church-based program called Room At The Inn that offers rotating locations for those in need of a place to stay out of the cold.
Harwell says if anyone needs any help you can contact the state help line at 211.
Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.
