President Trump reveals why he endorsed Roy Moore in NYT interview

President Trump is speaking frankly about the December 12th special Senate election in Alabama. He's standing by previous tweets bashing Republican candidate Roy Moore.

A New York Times reporter was granted an impromptu one-on-one interview with the President at a golf resort in Florida.

During the 30 minute conversation, the President said he knew Moore would lose, and that's why he backed Luther Strange in the primaries.

But, when it was only Moore left standing, the President threw his support behind the former Chief Justice. "I feel that I have to endorse Republicans as the head of the party." President Trump said in the interview.

