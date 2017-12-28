American Red Cross in critical need of blood donors

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley until noon today, as we are once again expecting wind chills to range from -10° to 0° this morning.More >>
A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley until noon today, as we are once again expecting wind chills to range from -10° to 0° this morning.More >>
The 2018 Sugar Bowl may only be one of the first round matchup of National College Football Playoffs, but it features two teams that squared off in the last two championship games.More >>
The 2018 Sugar Bowl may only be one of the first round matchup of National College Football Playoffs, but it features two teams that squared off in the last two championship games.More >>
Gurley police and Alabama state Troopers confirm a three-vehicle wreck left two people dead Monday night.More >>
Gurley police and Alabama state Troopers confirm a three-vehicle wreck left two people dead Monday night.More >>
Four people have been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Huntsville that happened moments after a crowd rang in 2018 at a New Year's party.More >>
Four people have been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Huntsville that happened moments after a crowd rang in 2018 at a New Year's party.More >>
Huntsville Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a house fire at Lily Flagg Road and Weatherly Road.More >>
Huntsville Fire & Rescue is on the scene of a house fire at Lily Flagg Road and Weatherly Road.More >>
Police are still determining when exactly the crime occurred but believe it was between one and three weeks ago.More >>
Police are still determining when exactly the crime occurred but believe it was between one and three weeks ago.More >>
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.More >>
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.More >>
A feud between neighbors in West Harrison, Indiana is leaving an infant girl with medical issues caught in the middle.More >>
A feud between neighbors in West Harrison, Indiana is leaving an infant girl with medical issues caught in the middle.More >>
A Murrells Inlet couple’s effort to get a red suitcase they found on Christmas Day back to its rightful owner is going viral.More >>
A Murrells Inlet couple’s effort to get a red suitcase they found on Christmas Day back to its rightful owner is going viral.More >>
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.More >>
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.More >>