Madison County sheriff warns of 'jury duty scam'

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is warning people not to fall for the "jury duty scam."

Sheriff Blake Dorning said they've received numerous reports of this scam. Dorning said the scammers will use a device to call that will display one of their office numbers, like 256-532-3414. The scammers say they are Lt. Kerry Phillips or another employee of the sheriff’s office, and that the victim has missed jury duty and a warrant will be issued for them.

Scammers then tell the person that they can avoid a warrant by paying them with a Visa Green Dot, Kroger, Office Depot or other type of preloaded debit-card for amounts of $700 to $1,000. The scammers will then give another phone number to be called back to read the card number to.

The sheriff's office states this scam has occurred in the area before on several occasions over past years.

Dorning said the sheriff's office will never call anyone to notify of missed jury duty, outstanding warrants or collection of money. If you receive this type of call or other suspicious calls, call Madison County dispatch at 256-722-7181.

