Bentley: I chose to walk away

Former Gov. Robert Bentley this week said he decided to leave office in April rather than face possible felony charges and the loss of his medical license.

And despite pleading guilty to two misdemeanors, Bentley still maintains his removal from office was political and he left after realizing the lengths people would go to get rid of him.

“I was told that I was going to be charged, even though the grand jury had not met, that I was going to be charged with a felony for (two ethics violations related to his campaign finance account). If you have a felony, you lose your medical license, and I was not going to lose my medical license,” said Bentley, who opened a new dermatology clinic in Tuscaloosa this year. “So, I agreed to (two misdemeanors) and walked away.”

The Alabama Attorney General’s office, which investigated and reached the plea deal with Bentley, declined to comment this week about possible felony charges.

Read more at the Times Daily .

