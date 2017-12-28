Alabama Secretary of State: Doug Jones will be certified today despite Moore's legal move

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says Democrat Doug Jones will be certified as the winner Thursday afternoon.

Merrill made the comments during a phone interview live on CNN Thursday morning. When asked if new claims of voter fraud from Roy Moore will impact the timeline, Merrill's answer: "The short answer to that is 'no'. Doug Jones will be certified Thursday at 2 p.m. EST, 1 p.m. CST.

CNN's Alisyn Camerota: "Do Roy Moore's claims of election fraud have any merit?"

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill: "The short answer to that is no. Doug Jones will be certified today" https://t.co/ZXkfcsTrAq https://t.co/pQxRhhhYJ7 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 28, 2017

The Governor, Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall and I will meet in the offices of the Secretary of State, and the Executive Office and we will sign the documents certifying him as the Senator for the State of Alabama. He will be sworn in by Vice President Pence on the 3rd of January when the Senate returns."

More than two weeks after Alabama's US Senate election, we'll finally have the official results of the race. On Thursday, Secretary of State John Merrill meets with the governor and the attorney general to certify the results.

Roy Moore is filing a challenge, saying the results are a sham. Unofficially, Democrat Doug Jones beat Republican Roy Moore by more than 20,000 votes.

Just before midnight, Moore filed a complaint in the circuit court of Montgomery, claiming three experts told him they believe there was voter fraud. He's asking certification be postponed until a thorough investigation is complete.

Moore also claims he took a polygraph test confirming sexual misconduct allegations against him are in fact false. According to the Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, his office has found no evidence of fraud.

