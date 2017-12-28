Alabama Secretary of State: Doug Jones will be certified today despite Moore's legal move

BRRR! It is very cold out there this morning as temperatures are into the teens & 20s out there, with wind chills temps into the single digits!More >>
BRRR! It is very cold out there this morning as temperatures are into the teens & 20s out there, with wind chills temps into the single digits!More >>
Huntsville emergency personnel rescued a driver who went off a creek bed at Mastin Lake Road and Adair Street Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Huntsville emergency personnel rescued a driver who went off a creek bed at Mastin Lake Road and Adair Street Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating a house fire that proved fatal for a Moores Mill man on Christmas Day.More >>
The State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating a house fire that proved fatal for a Moores Mill man on Christmas Day.More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas.More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas.More >>
Mondello says he doesn’t want to press charges on the person that took the car—he just wants it back.More >>
Mondello says he doesn’t want to press charges on the person that took the car—he just wants it back.More >>
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.More >>
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.More >>
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.More >>
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.More >>
Khalid Shanani, a barber in Madison, WI, is accused of shaving a bald patch in a man’s head on purpose.More >>
Khalid Shanani, a barber in Madison, WI, is accused of shaving a bald patch in a man’s head on purpose.More >>
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?More >>
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?More >>
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
The statue has been vandalized and criticized before, the owner said, but it's on private property and expresses his First Amendment rights.More >>
The statue has been vandalized and criticized before, the owner said, but it's on private property and expresses his First Amendment rights.More >>
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
Frustrated by packages disappearing from her front door, a woman took matters into her own hands.More >>
Frustrated by packages disappearing from her front door, a woman took matters into her own hands.More >>
A Wilmington shop owner is now facing murder charges after a man he shot in the head during a confrontation at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County Saturday morning passed away, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Wilmington shop owner is now facing murder charges after a man he shot in the head during a confrontation at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County Saturday morning passed away, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.More >>
To the rest of the world, Americans sound like they’re from the San Fernando Valley.More >>
To the rest of the world, Americans sound like they’re from the San Fernando Valley.More >>