Certified Senate vote makes Doug Jones' win official

The U.S. Senate vote has been certified and Doug Jones is your official winner.

A challenge filed by Roy Moore late Wednesday night has been denied by a Montgomery County circuit judge.

Just before midnight, Moore filed a complaint in the circuit court of Montgomery, claiming three experts told him they believe there was voter fraud. He's asking certification be postponed until a thorough investigation is complete.

Here is the statement from Doug Jones after the certification pic.twitter.com/0Bz1UrDR1y — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) December 28, 2017

Moore also claimed 20 precincts in Jefferson County had "implausible" turnout, where Moore performed much worse than most Republicans. Secretary of State John Merrill says he has received no evidence of voter fraud from those areas. Merrill says if evidence is introduced, it will be investigated. He says there were republican poll watchers at each and every precinct and received no complaints from those who were at those sites that day.

An attorney representing Jones filed a motion to dismiss the claim on Thursday claiming that "there is a lack of subject matter jurisdiction; fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted; and/or has no basis in law."

A judge issued an order just after noon Thursday stating: "The court is of the opinion that it does not have jurisdiction" to rule on Moore's motion for a temporary restraining order.

Merrill says there have been 115 reports, every single one has been investigated, and more than 60 already have been completely cleared.

Moore also claims he took a polygraph test confirming sexual misconduct allegations against him are in fact false. According to the Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, his office has found no evidence of fraud.

Roy Moore has released the below statement on the election certification. He claims again the results were a "fraudulent election"

However he does not say if he will take any further action, like trying to pay for a recount pic.twitter.com/nxeyiD35X7 — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) December 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48