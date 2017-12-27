Florence home erupts in flames

A house fire in Florence broke out at North Fulton Street and Mulberry Avenue on Dec. 27, 2017. (Source: Florence Police Department)

Florence police confirm a house fire broke out Wednesday night.

On social media, police said it happened at the intersection of North Fulton Street and Mulberry Avenue.

Police could not be reached by phone more information.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48