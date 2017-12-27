Crime Stoppers: 'Skimmed' credit card info used around Huntsville

Huntsville police say this man made various purchases with "skimmed" credit card information. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

Credit card skimming is the subject of this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers.

Huntsville police say it happened on Aug. 18 at the Walgreens at 11399 South Memorial Parkway. The victim said someone “skimmed” her credit card at some point. Her credit card was then used at various places around town.

Video surveillance from a local Walmart shows the suspect using the stolen credit card information to purchase several items. He appears to be a heavy set black male. He was seen wearing shorts, T-shirt, ball cap and black jacket with stripes down the sleeves.

If you know who he is, please call 256-53-Crime.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48