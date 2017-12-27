Franklin County man indicted for raping, sodomizing 13-year-old girl

A Franklin County man has been indicted for the rape and sodomy of a teenager, according to our news partner, the Times Daily.

Walter Andrew Parsons of Russellville has been indicted on two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree sodomy. The indictments were issued during the recent Franklin County grand jury session.

The newspaper reports Parsons is accused of raping and sodomizing a 13-year-old girl. The victim is now 14, according to officials..

Parsons was arrested June 20. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a bond of $150,000.

Read more at the Times Daily.

