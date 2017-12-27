Marshall County highway traffic study to be unveiled in February

Details of a traffic study of a congested highway in Marshall County will be unveiled in the next several weeks.

The traffic study gives several ideas on how to alleviate traffic. The first idea begins at the north end of town in Guntersville. The study provides recommendations from there through Albertville and on into the city of Boaz.

Community leaders pushed for the study one year ago, and the cities and state transportation officials then funded it.

Now it's complete with ideas that include U-turns, sign and signal changes, and use of timers for street lights among others.

Officials are now putting out notices for the community to come out to the organizational meetings to provide their input for the recommendations that do not include costly lane additions.

Marshall County Economic Development Council president Matt Arnold said one recommendation includes a roundabout at the base of the Tennessee River Bridge. That will ease traffic to adjoining roadways and have an extra benefit.

"That slows traffic down coming off the bridge. It's 65 miles an hour at the top of that bridge and by the time you get into downtown closer to City Hall, it's 35 miles an hour so as people have to round that curve they will naturally slow down," said Arnold.

The public informational meetings will be held as follows:

Guntersville City Hall - Feb. 5 from 4-6 p.m.

Albertville City Hall - Feb. 6 from 6-8 p.m.

Boaz City Hall - Feb. 26 from 6-8 p.m.

