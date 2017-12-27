Driver rescued from embankment in NW Huntsville

A car ran off a creek bed at Mastin Lake Road and Adair Street in Huntsville on Dec. 27, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville emergency personnel rescued a driver who went off a creek bed at Mastin Lake Road and Adair Street Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses say the car was swerving before it ended up hanging over the edge of an embankment.

The driver was trapped inside for more than an hour before crews could lift him out with a harness. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Roads have since reopened.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue, HEMSI safely get driver out of car that ran off the road into an embankment. Portions of Matsin Lake remain closed. pic.twitter.com/uDrDShoEgS — McKinley Strother (@mckinleystv) December 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48