Driver rescued from embankment in NW Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Driver rescued from embankment in NW Huntsville

A car ran off a creek bed at Mastin Lake Road and Adair Street in Huntsville on Dec. 27, 2017. (Source: WAFF) A car ran off a creek bed at Mastin Lake Road and Adair Street in Huntsville on Dec. 27, 2017. (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville emergency personnel rescued a driver who went off a creek bed at Mastin Lake Road and Adair Street Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses say the car was swerving before it ended up hanging over the edge of an embankment.

The driver was trapped inside for more than an hour before crews could lift him out with a harness. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Roads have since reopened.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly