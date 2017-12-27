Driver rescued from embankment in NW Huntsville

Huntsville emergency personnel rescued a driver who went off a creek bed at Mastin Lake Road and Adair Street Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Huntsville emergency personnel rescued a driver who went off a creek bed at Mastin Lake Road and Adair Street Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Skies will continue to clear Wednesday night, allowing low temperatures to fall into the teens and lower 20s.More >>
Skies will continue to clear Wednesday night, allowing low temperatures to fall into the teens and lower 20s.More >>
The State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating a house fire that proved fatal for a Moores Mill man on Christmas Day.More >>
The State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating a house fire that proved fatal for a Moores Mill man on Christmas Day.More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas.More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas.More >>
Mondello says he doesn’t want to press charges on the person that took the car—he just wants it back.More >>
Mondello says he doesn’t want to press charges on the person that took the car—he just wants it back.More >>
Disneyland isn't sure when the power will be back on, but evacuation from the rides is orderly.More >>
Disneyland isn't sure when the power will be back on, but evacuation from the rides is orderly.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
The investigation into the suspected drug house took a wacky turn in early December, when police saw a drone taking off from the home.More >>
The investigation into the suspected drug house took a wacky turn in early December, when police saw a drone taking off from the home.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
Police said two men forced their way into a home, shot two men and kidnapped a woman, who later was thrown off an interstate bridge into the Arkansas River.More >>
Police said two men forced their way into a home, shot two men and kidnapped a woman, who later was thrown off an interstate bridge into the Arkansas River.More >>
Former Auburn running back was arrested last week on child porn charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia.More >>
Former Auburn running back was arrested last week on child porn charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia.More >>
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
The holiday season is coming to an end but one season isn't, it's flu season. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports hospital labs across the state have an seen an increase in patient visits that were due to influenza-like illnesses.More >>
The holiday season is coming to an end but one season isn't, it's flu season. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports hospital labs across the state have an seen an increase in patient visits that were due to influenza-like illnesses.More >>
A Wilmington shop owner is now facing murder charges after a man he shot in the head during a confrontation at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County Saturday morning passed away, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Wilmington shop owner is now facing murder charges after a man he shot in the head during a confrontation at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County Saturday morning passed away, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.More >>